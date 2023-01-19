Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stake Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $52.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89.

