Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,582,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 119,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

