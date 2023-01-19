Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($62.83) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

BOSS stock opened at €58.52 ($63.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.02. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a one year high of €59.12 ($64.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

