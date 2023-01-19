Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after buying an additional 230,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Hess by 0.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,556,000 after buying an additional 83,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hess by 71.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 2,924,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hess by 61.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after buying an additional 1,876,080 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES stock opened at $150.76 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.18.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

