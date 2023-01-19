Hartford Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

AMZN stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $973.85 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

