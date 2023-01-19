Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,397 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $107,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

Microsoft stock opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

