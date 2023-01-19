Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.46.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

