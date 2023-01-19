Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.56. Gogoro shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 2,571 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gogoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Gogoro from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Gogoro Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gogoro in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogoro in the second quarter valued at $142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gogoro in the second quarter valued at $3,825,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gogoro in the third quarter valued at $5,959,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

