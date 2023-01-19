Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.56. Gogoro shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 2,571 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gogoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Gogoro from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Gogoro Stock Up 6.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Institutional Trading of Gogoro
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gogoro in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogoro in the second quarter valued at $142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gogoro in the second quarter valued at $3,825,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gogoro in the third quarter valued at $5,959,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gogoro Company Profile
Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gogoro (GGR)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.