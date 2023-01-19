Fundamentun LLC Has $15.33 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,117 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1,961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.46.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

