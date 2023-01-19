First National Corp MA ADV Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

