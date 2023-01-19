First City Capital Management Inc. Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,117 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 31,246 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1,961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

