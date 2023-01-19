Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Up to $5.40

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.65. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 16,156 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $564.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 743,525 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

