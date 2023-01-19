Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given New GBX 1,892 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 1,892 ($23.09) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMVHF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,025 ($24.71) to GBX 1,900 ($23.18) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,050 ($25.02) to GBX 2,270 ($27.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Entain Price Performance

Shares of GMVHF opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

