Cwm LLC Sells 827 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.93 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.