Cwm LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,528,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,301,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $25.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.