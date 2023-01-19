Cwm LLC Purchases 685 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

