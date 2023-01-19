Cwm LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 178.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 51.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

EQNR stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.68 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

