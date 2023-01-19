Cwm LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cwm LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

