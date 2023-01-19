Cwm LLC Purchases 1,003 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of ABR opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.