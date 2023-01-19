Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.41. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

