Cwm LLC Buys 218 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $45,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insider Activity

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE opened at $54.07 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

