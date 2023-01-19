Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $259.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.79 and its 200 day moving average is $240.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $2,092,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $2,092,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,390 shares of company stock valued at $51,211,215 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.