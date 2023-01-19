Cwm LLC Acquires 736 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,412 shares of company stock worth $5,627,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,495.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $62.48.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 1,300.33%.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.