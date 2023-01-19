Cwm LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wix.com by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 10,890.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

WIX opened at $82.91 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $345.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

