Cwm LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BC opened at $76.58 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

