Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $49.98

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.98, but opened at $52.98. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 194,549 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Compass Point decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 7.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,507.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 101,543 shares of company stock worth $4,498,300 and sold 560,244 shares worth $23,892,552. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

