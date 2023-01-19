Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $1,929,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $121.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.54. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.78.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

