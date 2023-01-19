BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $110.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

