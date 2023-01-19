Avestar Capital LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,870.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOGL stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.