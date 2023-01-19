ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,421,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA EQL opened at $98.13 on Thursday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $110.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.