Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,900.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.3% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

