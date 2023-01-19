Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,731.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

