Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,768.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,267 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,818.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 99,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,069 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,138.3% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,500.6% in the third quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 91,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 86,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,986.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,651,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,919,000 after buying an additional 1,571,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

