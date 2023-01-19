Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,678.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,898,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735,217 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $277,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

GOOGL opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

