Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,887.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,481 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 62.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

