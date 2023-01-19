Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,213 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $118.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $106.81 and a 52-week high of $367.29.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.86.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

