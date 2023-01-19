AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.2% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.