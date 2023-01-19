AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUMB. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $20.14.

