AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PXF stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $49.57.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.