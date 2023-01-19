AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXF stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.