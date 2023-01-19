AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,889 shares of company stock worth $6,101,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $110.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average is $110.59. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Insperity had a return on equity of 472.09% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

