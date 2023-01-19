AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

