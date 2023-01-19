AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,519 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,519 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,207,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 253,360 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,105,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PetIQ by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 700,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ Price Performance

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. Analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

About PetIQ

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.