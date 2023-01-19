AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

