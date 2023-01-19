AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 27,500.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $57,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

