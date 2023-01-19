AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $111.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.