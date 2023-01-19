AE Wealth Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,786,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after purchasing an additional 170,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 516,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after purchasing an additional 149,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

