AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

RY opened at $99.66 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $119.17. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.