AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 365,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

RMM opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

