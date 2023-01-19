AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 46 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $292.48 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.27 and a 200 day moving average of $300.95.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.27.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

