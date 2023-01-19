Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Gap Up to $11.13

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $11.70. Absolute Software shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 4,457 shares traded.

Absolute Software Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.07 million, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absolute Software

About Absolute Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,207,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,240,000 after acquiring an additional 160,666 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,943,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 120,581 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 18.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,642,000 after acquiring an additional 603,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 19.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 451,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 144.8% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 856,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.