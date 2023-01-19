Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Gap Up to $11.13

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $11.70. Absolute Software shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 4,457 shares traded.
Absolute Software Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.07 million, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.62.
Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.
